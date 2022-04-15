POWERGLOVE Release New EP Flawless Victory

April 15, 2022, 13 minutes ago

Powerglove has announced the release of their new EP Flawless Victory. This celebration of nerd culture includes a mix of vocal tracks featuring the voices of the legendary Mike Mills (Toehider), R.A. Voltaire (Ravenous E.H.), Narcissa (Metalcissa), as well as the vocal debut of our Alex Berkson; plus a dose of the classic video-game metal instrumentals you know and love. Stream the EP at powergloveband.com.

Powerglove is currently headlining a U.S. / Canada tour with support from Immortal Guardian.

Tracklisting:

“Big Blue”
“Animaniacs” (feat. Mike Mills)
“The Fastest Thing Alive” (feat. Narcissa)
“Pokemon Red & Blue Theme”
“In The Dark Of The Night”
“Toxic Love” (feat. R.A. Voltaire and Narcissa)
“In The Dark Of The Night” (Orchestral Version)



