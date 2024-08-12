POWERWOLF Announce 2025 South American Headline Tour; Band Tops Austrian Album Chart

In addition to the impressive fourth #1 of their career on the Official German Album Charts, Powerwolf’s brand-new album, Wake Up The Wicked, has topped the Official Austrian Album Charts for the first time ever.

Today, Powerwolf announced a massive South American headline tour, the Latin American Crusade 2025, adding even more shows to their outstanding live activities. This follows their upcoming North American headline tour later this month, and the European Wolfsnächte 2024 headline tour in October. Bringing their holy metal mass to three continents, Powerwolf expand their outstanding status as one of the most successful bands worldwide!

Powerwolf state: “After our last trip to Latin America in 2020 and the great time we had there, we knew we had to come back! In April and May 2025, the time has finally come for the Latin American Crusade!”

Latin American Crusade 2025:

April

23 - Mexico City, Mexico - Auditorio BB

24 - Guadalajara, Mexico - Guanamor Teatro Estudio

25 - Monterrey, Mexico - Showcenter

27 - San Jose, Costa Rica - Peppers Club

29 - San Salvador, El Salvador - Museo Marte

May

1 - Bogota, Columbia Royal House

5 - Santiago, Chile - Teatro Cariola

7 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - El Teatro Flores

Wake Up The Wicked tracklisting:

"Bless 'em With The Blade"

"Sinners Of The Seven Seas"

"Kyrie Klitorem"

"Heretic Hunters"

"1589"

"Viva Vulgata"

"Wake Up The Wicked"

"Joan Of Arc"

"Thunderpriest"

"We Don't Wanna Be No Saints"

"Vargamor"

Powerwolf are:

Attila Dorn – vocals

Falk Maria Schlegel – organ

Charles Greywolf – guitar

Matthew Greywolf – guitar

Roel van Helden – drums

(Photo - VDPictures)