POWERWOLF Announce Four New Autumn Shows With Support From LORD OF THE LOST, BEYOND THE BLACK, SERENITY

There is no way around the most successful German band in modern heavy metal. Only a few days before the release of the special album Interludium on April 7, and shortly after the overwhelming first North American tour in the band's history, Powerwolf today announce four shows in Germany from October 31 to November 5.

The holy heavy metal mass will be brought to Düsseldorf, Ravensburg, Bamberg and Leipzig. The wolves will get support from special guests Lord Of The Lost, Beyond The Black And Serenity.

Tickets are available from Tuesday, April 4, 10 AM, CET in the exclusive pre-sale via Eventim. On Thursday, April 6, at 10 AM, CET the general pre-sale starts via all providers.

Dates:

October

31 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle (with Lord Of The Lost, Serenity)

November

2 - Ravensburg, Germany - Oberschwabenhalle (with Lord Of The Lost, Serenity)

3 - Bamberg, Germany - Brose Arena (with Lord Of The Lost, Serenity)

5 - Leipzig, Germany - Quarterback Immobilien Arena (with Beyond The Black, Serenity)

More Powerwolf tour dates, as well as tickets and more information, can be found at Powerwolf.net/tickets.

Powerwolf are undoubtedly one of the most celebrated and successful heavy metal bands of the last decade. Multiple #1 album chart entries, Gold and Platinum records, huge sold out arena shows, as well as headline slots at the biggest festivals have paved their way. In less than 20 years of band history, Powerwolf has made it to the very highest league of heavy metal.

Just in time for the highest Christian holiday, Easter 2023, another highlight of the band's discography, Interludium, will be released on April 7. The new release features six new studio tracks, including the single "Sainted By The Storm", which was already celebrated on the band's exhilarating Wolfsnächte 2022 headline tour, as well as one of the most intense tracks in the band's history, "My Will Be Done". Interludium also features gems and rarities from the band's historysuch as “Midnight Madonna” or “Living On A Nightmare”

Interludium comes in several editions, most of them containing another exciting surprise: the bonus album Communio Lupatum II, where eleven befriended bands like Eisbrecher, Electric Callboy, Korpiklaani and Rage cover some of the biggest hits of Powerwolf’s career. More limited versions also contain the second bonus album Interludium Orchestrale, containing eight orchestral versions of the album tracks.

Interludium will be available in various formats:

- 3 LP Vinyl Transparent / Black in Cardboard Box (1-LP Gatefold + 2 x Bonus Album in Slipcase) with Slipmat - strictly limited to 300 worldwide (Napalm Records Shop exclusive)

- 3 LP Vinyl Marbled Green / White / Black in Cardboard Box (1-LP Gatefold + 2 x Bonus Album in Slipcase) with Slipmat - strictly limited to 300 worldwide (Powerwolf Shop exclusive)

- 3 LP Vinyl Marbled Black / Red in Cardboard Box (1-LP Gatefold + 2 x Bonus Album in Slipcase) with Slipmat - strictly limited to 400 worldwide (EMP exclusive)

- 3 CD Earbook with 96 pages booklet - strictly limited to 1500 worldwide

- 2 CD Mediabook with 48 pages booklet, incl Communio Lupatum II bundled with ticket for Un Holy Metal Mass in Cologne

- 2 CD Mediabook with 48 pages booklet, incl Communio Lupatum II with Aluminium Chalice (Capacity: 0,6l, Height: 20cm, Weight: 750g) - strictly limited to 500 worldwide (Napalm Records Shop exclusive)

- 2 CD Mediabook with 48 pages booklet, incl Communio Lupatum II

- 1 CD Jewel Case

- 1 LP Gatefold with poster

- 2 Music Cassette - strictly limited to 300 worldwide

- Digital Deluxe Album

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Wolves Of War"

"Sainted By The Storm"

"No Prayer At Midnight"

"My Will Be Done"

"Altars On Fire"

"Wolfborn"

"Stronger Than The Sacrament"

"Living On A Nightmare"

"Midnight Madonna"

"Bête du Gévaudan"

CD 2 Communio Lupatum II:

"Werewolves Of Armenia" (by Wind Rose)

"Reverent Of Rats" (by Mystic Prophecy)

"Dancing With The Dead" (by Annisokay)

"Call Of The Wild" (by Rage)

"Venom Of Venus" (by Ad Infinitum)

"Sudenmorsian" (Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone) (by Korpiklaani)

"Stossgebet" (by Eisbrecher)

"Fire & Forgive" (by Electric Callboy)

"Armata Strigoi" (by Warkings)

"We Are The Wild" (by Lord Of The Lost)

"Night Of The Werewolves" (by Unleash The Archers)

CD 3 Interludium Orchestrale:

"Wolves Of War" (orchestral version)

"Sainted By The Storm" (orchestral version)

"No Prayer At Midnight" (orchestral version)

"My Will Be Done" (orchestral version)

"Altars On Fire" (orchestral version)

"Wolfborn" (orchestral version)

"Midnight Madonna" (orchestral version)

"Bête du Gévaudan" (orchestral version)

"No Prayer At Midnight" video:

"My Will Be Done" video:

"Sainted By The Storm" lyric video:

Powerwolf are:

Attila Dorn - vocals

Falk Maria Schlegel - organ

Charles Greywolf - guitar

Matthew Greywolf - guitar

Roel van Helden - drums

(Photo - Matteo Vdiva Fabbiani for VD Pictures)