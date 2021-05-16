POWERWOLF - Details Of Call Of The Wild Limited Edition 3-LP Box Set Revealed

German metallers Powerwolf have checked in with the following update:

"Since all the details about our new album, Call Of The Wild, and the bonus content are revealed now, here's the full description of our vinyl box set! This strictly limited 3-LP (180g) Vinyl Box edition contains the main album Call Of The Wild in Gatefold Cover, the bonus album Missa Cantorem, and orchestral version Symphony Of The Wild in slipcases, plus a 12" hardcover book (100 pages) and five signed autograph cards."

Available in three different colors:

- EMP (Red / Black Marbled) - 1500 copies

- Napalm Records (Clear / Dark Green Marbled) - 500 copies

- Official Powerwolf Shop (Clear / Black Marbled) - 500 copies

Tracklist

LP 1

"Faster than the Flame"

"Beast of Gévaudan"

"Dancing with the Dead"

"Varcolac"

"Alive or Undead"

"Blood for Blood (Faoladh)"

"Glaubenskraft"

"Call of the Wild"

"Sermon of Swords"

"Undress to Confess"

"Reverent of Rats"

LP 2 (Bonus Album): Missa Cantorem

"Sanctified With Dynamite" feat. Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear)

"Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend" feat. Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy)

"Nightside Of Siberia" feat. Johan Hegg (Amon Amarth)

"Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone" feat. Doro Pesch

"Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike)" feat. Matthew Kiichi Heafy (Trivium)

"Killers With The Cross" feat. Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork)

"Kiss Of The Cobra King" feat. Chris Harms (Lord Of The Lost)

"We Drink Your Blood" feat. Johannes Eckerström (Avatar)

"Resurrection By Erection" feat. Christopher Bowes (Alestorm)

"Saturday Satan" feat. Jari Mäenpää (Wintersun)

LP 3 (Bonus Album): Symphony Of The Wild - Orchestral Versions

"Faster than the Flame"

"Beast of Gévaudan"

"Dancing with the Dead"

"Varcolac"

"Alive or Undead"

"Blood for Blood (Faoladh)"

"Glaubenskraft"

"Call of the Wild"

"Sermon of Swords"

"Undress to Confess"

"Reverent of Rats"

With the undeniable impact of their internationally successful releases, Powerwolf have truly proven that heavy metal is alive and well. In 2021, the high priests of heavy metal will continue their inimitable success story: Following last year's Best Of album (Best Of The Blessed - Germany #2), the Gold and Platinum band now announce their upcoming studio album, Call Of The Wild, which will be released on July 9 via Napalm Records.