POWERWOLF Enter Official German Album Charts At #1 For Fourth Time With Wake Up The Wicked

Powerwolf’s brand-new album, Wake Up The Wicked, tops the Official German Album Charts, adding yet another #1-charting record to the most successful current heavy metal band’s outstanding discography. It’s the fourth #1 entry after Preachers Of The Night (2013), The Sacrament Of Sin (2018) and The Monumental Mass – A Cinematic Metal Event (2022).

Powerwolf’s first-class songs and videos have gained tens of millions of streams and views over the years, with the new singles already showing potential to exceed previous successes - as the cinematic, extremely high-quality music videos for the first two singles have already surpassed 1M views.

Alongside their praised, massively successful releases, Powerwolf have earned their standing at the very top of the current metal scene through playing headline and premium slots at essential rock and metal festivals such as Wacken, Hellfest and Graspop, as well as with the band’s huge sold-out arena shows. At the end of this month, the Wolfpack will begin their full North American headline tour, leading to their biggest European tour so far, Wolfsnächte 2024, in October.

Attila Dorn states: "Our friends: You did it again! Our new album Wake Up The Wicked tops the official German Album charts, marking the fourth No. 1 album in the history of Powerwolf! Thank you all for your loyalty and enthusiasm – that’s what fuels the pack! See you all on tour to celebrate that together!"

Napalm Records Founder and Managing Director Markus Riedler adds: "Quality and consistency find their way to the top with Powerwolf! We at Napalm Records are happy and grateful that we have been able to accompany the band for over 12 years. The continued growth and international chart successes are now filling large arenas. The Heavy Metal Wolf simply inspires young and old and once again deservedly sits at the top of the German charts. Another number one, which we can also celebrate thanks to our in-house distributor SPV GmbH. Many thanks for the great work!"

Wake Up The Wicked - the successor to the previous studio album, Call Of The Wild (2021) - is out just in time for the band’s first ever full North American tour, starting in August, followed by their biggest European headline tour to date, the Wolfsnächte 2024.

Wake Up The Wicked is once again produced by the outstanding Joost van den Broek at Sandlane Recording Facilities and marks a new benchmark and undisputed career highlight for the band. The new album is hard, surprising and full of variety. While staying true to their established, loved sound, Powerwolf go one step further and showcase a different facet of their deft musical and technical skills.

20 years after their formation in 2004, Powerwolf are expanding their repertoire with the highest quality and adding many future live hits to their extraordinary discography. Wake Up The Wicked is yet another statement cementing the status of the band as a leading force in the world of heavy metal.

Wake Up The Wicked tracklisting:

"Bless 'em With The Blade"

"Sinners Of The Seven Seas"

"Kyrie Klitorem"

"Heretic Hunters"

"1589"

"Viva Vulgata"

"Wake Up The Wicked"

"Joan Of Arc"

"Thunderpriest"

"We Don't Wanna Be No Saints"

"Vargamor"

"We Don’t Wanna Be No Saints” video:

"Sinners Of The Seven Seas" video:

"1589" video:

Powerwolf are:

Attila Dorn – vocals

Falk Maria Schlegel – organ

Charles Greywolf – guitar

Matthew Greywolf – guitar

Roel van Helden – drums

(Photo - VDPictures)