POWERWOLF Release Cinematic Music Video For "We Don’t Wanna Be No Saints"; New Album Out Now

Powerwolf have just released the official music video for their newest single, "We Don’t Wanna Be No Saints”, cut from their latest album, Wake Up The Wicked, out today via Napalm Records.

The cinematic new video showcases the band's iconic style, combining striking church visuals with sinful, sacral atmosphere, shot in the same monastery, where classic movie “The Name of the Rose” was filmed. This high-quality production captivates the senses, perfectly complementing the release of Wake Up The Wicked and indulging in a taste for sin.



Matthew Greywolf on the new album Wake Up The Wicked and new single “We Don't Wanna Be No Saints”: “Wake Up The Wicked is not only the next Powerwolf album, but also a chapter of the band where we focus even more on perfecting our trademarks, especially within the individual songs. The orchestral side of us is still omnipresent, but this time the heaviness of the album is given even more space. We've also tried out completely new elements, such as in 'We Don't Wanna Be No Saints', which features a children's choir for the first time and underlines the theme and atmosphere of the song in a completely new way. In general, there's a hell of a lot to discover on Wake Up The Wicked, so get ready for a wild listening experience!”

Wake Up The Wicked - the successor to the previous studio album, Call Of The Wild (2021) - is out just in time for the band’s first ever full North American tour, starting in August, followed by their biggest European headline tour to date, the Wolfsnächte 2024.

Wake Up The Wicked is once again produced by the outstanding Joost van den Broek at Sandlane Recording Facilities and marks a new benchmark and undisputed career highlight for the band. The new album is hard, surprising and full of variety. While staying true to their established, loved sound, Powerwolf go one step further and showcase a different facet of their deft musical and technical skills.

20 years after their formation in 2004, Powerwolf are expanding their repertoire with the highest quality and adding many future live hits to their extraordinary discography. Wake Up The Wicked is yet another statement cementing the status of the band as a leading force in the world of heavy metal.

Wake Up The Wicked is available in various formats:

- 3LP Vinyl Box incl 1LP Popup Gatefold Vinyl Wake Up The Wicked red/black marbled, 1LP Gatefold Vinyl black Live in New York, 1LP Gatefold Vinyl black orchestral album, 96 pages booklet, DIN A1 poster - exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder - strictly limited

- 3LP Vinyl Box incl 1LP Popup Gatefold Vinyl Wake Up The Wicked white/black marbled, 1LP Gatefold Vinyl black Live in New York, 1LP Gatefold Vinyl black orchestral album, 96 pages booklet, DIN A1 poster - exclusively available via Powerwolf Shop - strictly limited

- 3LP Vinyl Box incl 1LP Popup Gatefold Vinyl Wake Up The Wicked yellow/red marbled, 1LP Gatefold Vinyl black Live in New York, 1LP Gatefold Vinyl black orchestral album, 96 pages booklet, DIN A1 poster - exclusively available via EMP - strictly limited

- 2CD Mediabook + bust, incl Wake Up The Wicked and Live in New York, bust, 48 page booklet - exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder - strictly limited

- 3 CD Earbook, incl Wake Up The Wicked. Live in New York, Orchestral Album, 96 pages booklet - exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder, Powerwolf Shop and EMP - strictly limited

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl, oxblood - exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder - strictly limited

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl, silver - exclusively available via Powerwolf Shop - strictly limited

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl, gold - exclusively available via EMP - strictly limited

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl, black

- 2CD Mediabook, incl Wake Up The Wicked and Live in New York, 48 page booklet poster

- 1CD Jewel Case

- Music Cassette, red - exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder - strictly limited

- Music Cassette, black - exclusively available via Powerwolf Shop and EMP - strictly limited

- Digital Deluxe Album

- Digital Album

Wake Up The Wicked tracklisting:

"Bless 'em With The Blade"

"Sinners Of The Seven Seas"

"Kyrie Klitorem"

"Heretic Hunters"

"1589"

"Viva Vulgata"

"Wake Up The Wicked"

"Joan Of Arc"

"Thunderpriest"

"We Don't Wanna Be No Saints"

"Vargamor"

Powerwolf are:

Attila Dorn – vocals

Falk Maria Schlegel – organ

Charles Greywolf – guitar

Matthew Greywolf – guitar

Roel van Helden – drums

(Photo - VDPictures)