Pre-RAMMSTEIN German Democratic Republic Punk Band FEELING B's Wir Kriegen Euch Alle Album Streaming

September 25th, 2020 marked 25 years since Rammstein emerged from Berlin with its debut album, Herzeleid. To celebrate the anniversary, the RammWiki page on YouTube continues to roll out rare audio and video material from the band's career. The clips below are taken from the pre-Rammstein punk band Feeling B's album, Wir Kriegen Euch Alle. Feeling B featured guitarist Paul Landers, keyboardist Christian "Flake" Lorenz and drummer Christoph "Doom" Schneider as a guest musician. The band was rounded out by vocalist Aljoscha Rompem, drummer Winfried Knoll and bassist Christoph Zimmermann.

Feeling B was launched in the German Democratic Republic and was active from 1983 to 1994.

To celebrate Rammstein's first indelible impact on global hard rock history, the band and Vertigo/UMe released limited, remastered editions of the band’s groundbreaking debut on December 4, 2020. An official trailer for Herzeleid (XXV Anniversary Edition - Remastered) featuring the CD and vinyl LP versions of the album is available below.

Herzeleid (XXV Anniversary Edition - Remastered) features the album’s original tracklist on a single CD, housed in a lavish, cross-shaped digipak with deluxe slipcase, and, for the first time ever, the remastered album with HD sound is available digitally.

In addition, there is a 2LP version with a slipcase containing two 180 gram heavyweight black vinyl discs with blue splatter effect. The creator of the original artwork, Dirk Rudolph, is also responsible for the Anniversary Edition packaging. The booklets also contain the original band portraits shot by Praler. Both the CD and vinyl editions are strictly limited.

Tracklisting:

"Wollt Ihr Das Bett in Flammen Sehen"

"Der Meister"

"Weisses Fleisch"

"Asche zu Asche"

"Seemann"

"Du Riechst So Gut"

"Das Alte Leid"

"Heirate Mich"

"Herzeleid"

"Laichzeit"

"Rammstein"