PRESTIGE Featuring Former KORPIKLAANI Drummer MATTI "MATSON" JOHANSSON Unveil "Exit" Video

In late 2019, original Prestige drummer Tero Karppinen made a decision to step aside from drumming. With his approval, the band decided to continue. They had a few new songs ready and started searching for a new drummer. This is when they found Matti "Matson" Johansson. Not only did Matson own all the old Prestige releases and knew the music, but now he had time too as he had just parted ways with his band Korpiklaani. Obviously, Matson needs no introduction as a musician, being part of Korpiklaani for over 17 years, having toured all over the world, and having played at the biggest metal festivals.

Matson comments: "I am really taken by the invitation to play with Prestige. I've been a big fan ever since I was a teenager and still am! And I also want to say that I have always respected the work of Tero with Prestige and wish all the best to him!"

Prestige recently signed with Massacre Records, and are working on a new studio album. The band has just released a video for their new single, "Exit", which can be seen below. Stream or download "Exit" now at this location.

(Photo by Peero Lakanen)