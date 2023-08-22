PRETENDERS Frontwoman CHRISSIE HYNDE Joins GUNS N' ROSES For "Bad Obsession" Performance In Boston; Video

During their concert on Monday (August 21) at Fenway Park in Boston, Guns N' Roses were joined by Pretenders frontwoman, Chrissie Hynde, who added harmonica to the band's performance of "Bad Obsession". Check out fan-filmed video below:

Guns N’ Roses have returned with a brand new single entitled “Perhaps”, out now via Geffen Records. Written and recorded by Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan this year, it stands out as the legendary rock band’s first release since 2021.

The band performed "Perhaps" live for the first time on August 18 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA. fan-filmed video can be viewed below.

The official music video for "Perhaps" can be seen below, and the song can be streamed here.

A new line of "Perhaps" merchandise is available at this location, including a 7" vinyl record, which features another new song, "The General", on the B-Side.

Guns N’ Roses' 2023 Global Tour Dates are listed below:

North America:

August

24 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field with The Pretenders

26 - Nashville, TN - GEODIS Park with Carrie Underwood

29 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center with Dirty Honey

September

1 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center with Dirty Honey

3 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre with The Pretenders

6 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena with Dirty Honey

9 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium with The Pretenders

12 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena with The Warning

15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live with The Warning*

17 - Atlanta, GA - Midtown Music Festival*

20 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum with Dirty Honey

23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium with Alice in Chains

26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome with Alice in Chains

28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park with Alice in Chains

October

1 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium with Alice in Chains

6 - Indio, CA - Power Trip Festival*

8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival*

11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field with Alice in Chains

14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena (support act TBD)

16 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place with Alice in Chains

* Not A Live Nation Date