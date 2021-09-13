PRETTY BOY FLOYD Guitarist KRISTY MAJORS Looks Back On Leather Boyz With Electric Toyz Debut Album - "It's Like A Bad B-Movie; When It Comes On You Gotta Watch It"

In the latest episode of the 80's Glam Metalcast, host Metal Mike spoke with Pretty Boy Floyd guitarist Kristy Majors. They revisit the classic album Leather Boyz With Electric Toyz album over 30 years later, and he offeres some details on the new PBF album that’s on the way.

On what’s going on with Pretty Boy Floyd today

Majors: "There’s some shows coming up. Unfortunately, COVID is putting a damper on some of the shows and festivals. Especially the ones overseas. We had to cancel Australia and push some other things back. I finished the new Pretty Boy album. The music has been done for a while. Steve (Summers) was supposed to come and do the vocals and then COVID came along. We thought it would pass quickly and we would wait it out, which didn’t happen. Hopefully we can finish it this year and put it out next year on Frontiers. It’s a little heavier than the last album, Public Enemies (from 2017). It’s still got the same Pretty Boy Floyd sound and hooks. This new one is a little more raw and in your face.

I’m looking forward to getting it out there because it will probably be the last Pretty Boy Floyd album we ever do. It’s getting kinda hard for me write Pretty Boy Floyd lyrics. It was easier when I was in my 20’s versus being 50. When we wrote those songs, I never thought I’d be 50 fucking years old singing 'When I was walking out of class the other day at school.' Or 'Your Mama Won’t Know' or 'Only The Young'. It’s kinda ridiculous to do those fucking songs now. Everybody in the audience is old! But hey, if KISS can still do it, so can we."

Looking back on Leather Boyz With Electric Toyz over 30 years later

Majors: "It’s crazy; time flies so fast. It’s hard for me to evaluate it’s popularity today. Overseas, there’s a whole new generation that goes to see the shows. In the US, not so much. The album is like a cult classic, like a bad B-movie - when it comes on you gotta watch it. That’s the way I look at it. We were an underground, underdog band that came out in that last wave. The record definitely has a unique sound with catchy songs."