PRETTY MAIDS Guitarist CHRIS LANEY Talks Working On Guitarist RANDY PIPER's ANIMAL Albums On 80's Glam Metalcast - "W.A.S.P. Were A Major Influence Of Mine"

In the latest episode of the 80's Glam Metalcast, host Metal Mike talks Pretty Maids guitarist / keyboardist Chris Laney. They discuss Laney's ongoing At The Movies project, Pretty Maids, working with Zan Clan, working with Randy Piper's (ex-W.A.S.P.) for Animal, his production work, and more. Check out the interview below.

On Pretty Maids:

"The band is turning 40 years old this year. It would be a big shame if we didn't do something. There are so many sides to this. Our singer Ronnie has stage 4 cancer. This whole virus thing makes it harder because of his health. He just can't get this. It's in our heads, we want to do something special this year, but I can't say any more than that. Ronnie is such a great guy, we talk everyday. I am producing his solo album that will be out in March. You '80s fans will love this album! He is in good spirits and feels good right now. I'm a huge Pretty Maids fan since back in the day. For me to get in the band is like the movie Rock Star. My absolute favorite album by the band is Jump The Gun. The sad part is we don't play many songs from it....but I fucking love that album! Pretty Maids have never made a bad album. Even if the recording budgets weren't there as the '90s progressed, the songs have always been there. To be part of the whole thing is just a dream come true."

On playing with Zinny Zan from Shotgun Messiah in Zan Clan:

"Working with Zinny was the best. We had so much fun. I'm a huge Shotgun Messiah fan. Their first album is like my DNA. Zinny is like a brother to me. We are still like family, even if we still don't play together."

On the bands he grew up on:

"I'm such a fanboy! I love Stryper, I love Shotgun Messiah. I like the first three Warrant albums. Vinnie Vincent...holy shit, he's my hero. That first Bullet Boys album is amazing. TNT is fantastic. I'd even stretch it out into the early '90s and include bands like Heaven's Edge. Can't forget W.A.S.P., they were a major influence of mine."

On his time in Randy Piper's Animal:

"I got his album called 900 Lb Steam (2002) and it was horrible. It was mixed in mono and it sounded like someone recorded it on their iPhone. I sent an e-mail to his manager and told him that I can't see my idols this way. I told him I'd gladly remix it for free. Piper called me up and we talked. I recorded a demo of one of the songs to show him how it would sound. Eventually they fired their band and reached out to work with me. I wrote two albums for them, Violent New Breed (2006) and Virus (2008). It's like W.A.S.P. but a little more melodic. I am really proud of these albums. The only thing is it all ended in a bad way. Piper and I haven't spoken in like five years. The label that released these went bankrupt so you can't get them on CD. I would like to get on speaking terms with Piper because I want to re-release them. I don't know what he is up to these days, but I heard he is sober, which is a good thing. I hope his health is good now, because when we were working together he was drinking like 19 beers a day. Piper was a big part of the W.A.S.P. sound. He wasn't the songwriter, but his guitar playing and background vocals were really important. I love that first W.A.S.P. album, that's my favorite."