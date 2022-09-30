PRIEST Feat. Former GHOST Members Gear Up For Their First Ever US Tour, Team With JULIEN-K For Several Shows

Fresh from the release of their new studio album, Body Machine, as well as a recently completed blockbuster European tour with Front Line Assembly and Die Krupps, darkwave powerhouse troop, Priest, are set to invade US shores for the first time in their career.

Hailing from the same icy Scandinavian landscape that birthed their musical forebear, the Grammy Award-winning theatrical metal band Ghost, Priest have been on a mission to convert American audiences ever since they signed with Los Angeles-based indie label Cleopatra Records in 2021.

Now the time has finally come for the leather-clad Priest trio of Mercury, Salt & Sulfur to bring their distinctive stage show to venues all across the US and Mexico. Joining them for several of their forthcoming dates will be veteran electro-rockers Julien-K, which features former members of multi-platinum selling act, Orgy. Together, these two well-programmed digital machines will bring some much-needed cyberpunk mayhem to your Halloween season.

Dates:

October

13 - New York, NY

14 - Tampa, FL

16 - Cuernavaca, Mexico

18 - Austin, TX *

19 - Dallas, TX *

21 - Phoenix, AZ *

22 - Las Vegas, NV *

23 - San Diego, CA *

25 - Denver, CO *

26 - Salt Lake City, UT

27 - Seattle, WA *

28 - Portland, OR *

30 - San Francisco, CA *

31 - Los Angeles, CA *

* with Julien-K

Bone Machine is available now on all formats - CD, vinyl, and digital. The album is produced by Simon Söderberg, another Ghost alumni, and is the band’s first album in partnership with L.A.-based indie label Cleopatra Records.

Tracklisting:

"A Signal In The Noise"

"Ghost Writer"

"Hell Awaits"

"Phantom Pain"

"Blacklisted"

"Perfect Body Machine"

"Techno Girl"

"Crystalline Lace"

"Nightcrawler"

"Keep On Burning"

"Nightcrawler" video:

"Techno Girl" video:

"A Signal In The Noise" video:

"Blacklisted":