PRIMAL FEAR Guitarist's VOODOO CIRCLE To Release Hail To The King Album In November; "Let It Rock" Lyric Video Posted

German hard and classic rock act, Voodoo Circle, has announced the release of its forthcoming, seventh studio album, entitled Hail To The King, due out on November 15 via AFM Records. A lyric video for the band's first album single, "Let It Rock", is now streaming below.

Band mastermind and guitarist Alex Beyrodt comments: "With our new album, we have taken a step forward musically. I tried to add a more modern touch here and there without damaging or losing the classic rock roots. It was a lot of fun, but also a lot of work in parts."

Every album has its own history, and this one not only tells of Voodoo Circle and its musicians, but also – indirectly, of course – of Whitesnake, Deep Purple, Rainbow and Led Zeppelin. Without trying to disguise their influences, Voodoo Circle consciously follow in the footsteps of these iconic acts and their great international status. Their upcoming album Hail To The King doesn’t even try to hide the obvious source of inspiration that spawned the twelve tracks on the recording, but presents with pride, bravura and impressive stylistic confidence the brand of timeless hard rock coined by those groups. Beyrodt states: “Our aim is to continue in the great tradition of this music and translate it into a contemporary context.”

The history of Hail To The King includes an interesting anecdote: Two of the twelve new album tracks were penned by former Rainbow keyboardist Tony Carey. Beyrodt remembers, looking back almost 25 years: “At the beginning of the 1990s, we were in Tony’s studio to record material for a Sinner album, including the two Carey compositions, ‘All For One’ and ‘Billy’s Song’, which were only released in Japan at the time. I still remember how, in my mid-twenties, I couldn’t believe that I was standing in a recording studio with a legend such as Carey, watching him play the Hammond organ for us, headbanging away. Both songs have been at the back of my mind ever since, just waiting for the right moment to record them again. And since I also wanted to listen to the Rainbow side of me for ‘Hail To The King’, that perfect moment seemed to have arrived.”

At the same time, the new Voodoo Circle album contains not only the usual Whitesnake reminiscences but also a powerful dose from the Led Zeppelin direction. As always, Beyrodt proves to be an outstandingly versatile guitarist, adding: “Ultimately, each song decides which guitar I play. The days when musicians stood for one specific type of guitar are long gone. Nowadays, it’s all about doing justice to the song and its story.”

The first-rate mix courtesy of Achim Köhler, which – like the impressive cover artwork – captures the spirit of this powerful rock disc perfectly, also underlines this claim. Finally, let’s not forget to mention that Voodoo Circle will be going on tour in November 2024, because one thing is obvious: These songs belong on a stage, where hard rock à la Voodoo Circleis truly at home.

Pre-order Hail To The King here.

Tracklisting:

"Lay Down Your Lovin'"

"Let It Rock"

"On The Edge"

"Sweet Little Sister"

"Castles Made Of Glas"

"Stand Your Ground"

"Black Country"

"Billy's Song"

"Strangers In The Night"

"All For One"

"The Sound Of The Eagles"

"Hail To The King"

"Let It Rock" lyric video:

Live dates:

November

13 - Bensheim, Germany - Musiktheater Rex

14 - Göttingen, Germany - Exil

15 - Regensburg, Germany - Eventhalle Airport

16 - Waldbronn, Germany - Soundcheck One

17 - Dortmund, Germany - Musiktheater Piano