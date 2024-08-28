PRIMAL FEAR's RALF SCHEEPERS Guests On Re-Recorded CRYING STEEL Track "No One's Crying"; Music Video

Italian heavy metal veterans, Crying Steel, have released a re-recorded version of their iconic track, "No One’s Crying", originally released on their 1987 debut album, On The Prowl. The new version features Ralf Scheepers of Primal Fear and ex-Gamma Ray on vocals.

The video, created by Natalia Śmiechowicz / @n.station (Motörhead, Dokken, Uriah Heep), can be viewed below:

The release of the video follows the news of the band’s new permanent live and recording vocalist, Tiziano HammerHead Sbaragli. Crying Steel will be performing with the new vocalist at Italian Metal Heroes festival on Saturday, August 31.

Earlier this year the band released Live And Thunder, a brand new live album recorded at the band’s 40th anniversary festival in their hometown of Bologna in Italy. Grab the album via Bandcamp, listen via Spotify and other digital platforms.

Crying Steel was formed in 1982 and is considered to be one of the very first heavy metal acts to come out of Italy. The band’s discography includes: Crying Steel (1985), On The Prowl (1987), The Steel Is Back! (2007), Time Stands Steel (2013), Crying Steel Deluxe Edition (Crying Steel and On The Prowl remastered + Wacken DVD - 2016), Stay Steel (2018) and Steel Alive (2019).