PRIMAL FEAR's RALF SCHEEPERS Joins AVANTASIA For "The Wicked Rule The Night" Performance; Pro-Shot Video

WackenTV has released the video below, featuring Tobias Sammet's Avantasia performing "The Wicked Rule The Night", taken from the album A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower Society, with guest singer Ralf Scheepers from Primal Fear.

The ninth studio album from Tobias Sammet’s Avantasia, A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower Society, is out now via Nuclear Blast.

A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower Society presents eleven magical and powerful songs featuring numerous prestigious guest stars. An adventure that captivates the audience with freshness, briskness, sophistication and enchantment. The album was produced by Tobias Sammet with Avantasia guitarist, Sascha Paeth. The cover art was created by Swedish illustrator Alexander Jansson.

