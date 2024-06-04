PRIMAL FEAR Sign With Reigning Phoenix Music; Next Studio Album In The Works

Although German metal commandos, Primal Fear, sent an alarming signal into the (heavy metal) world with their current success album Code Red, fans shouldn't worry as the band don't plan to stop on their ongoing high note. Being vital both recording and touring wise, the group are already working on a new studio album and to make sure that metalheads around the globe will get it delivered in the best possible way, they have now officially joined the ranks of uprising hard 'n' heavy label Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).

Bassist/vocalist Mat Sinner states, "We are looking forward to continuing and rejuvenating our successful work with Sven, Jochen and their great team. We have big plans and we know that we have the right partner at our side at RPM!"

"It is an honour for us to welcome one of the most internationally successful bands from Germany to RPM! Mat and Ralf could certainly have worked with any label in the world. But they chose RPM. We see this as confirmation of our previous work, but at the same time also as a mandate and incentive. We will do everything we can to live up to this trust!," confirms Jochen Richert, RPM managing director.

While fresh material is being written, Primal Fear are about to kick off a summer full of exciting happenings: The band have been confirmed to play at various prestigious European festivals, including a special appearance at Wacken Open Air to commemorate their 25th band anniversary. But that's not all: in addition, their jubilee shall be celebrated in the form of a career-spanning vinyl box set with further details to be shared soon. Stay tuned.

Live dates:

June

6 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

14 - Vaasa, Finland - Lisää Löylyä Rock Festival

22 - Grenchen, Switzerland - Summerside Festival

July

5 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest

13 - Chirpan, Bulgaria - Midalidare Rock In The Wine Valley

31 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

August

16 - Moravský, Czech Republic - Krumlov - Rock Castle

October

14-21 - Mallorca, Spain - Full Metal Holiday

Lineup:

Ralf Scheepers - vocals

Mat Sinner - bass, vocals

Tom Naumann - guitars

Alexander Beyrodt - guitars

Magnus Karlsson - guitars

Michael Ehré - drums