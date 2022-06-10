PRIMAL FEAR "Still Not Able To Do Live Shows" As MAT SINNER Continues His Recovery; "He's On A Good Path," Says RALF SCHEEPERS

Mat Sinner's health issues will keep German power metal band, Primal Fear, off the road for the time being, says vocalist Ralf Scheepers.

In August 2021, Primal Fear announced that "due to a serious illness issue" the band would be cancelling all booked shows for 2021/2022. Then on December 19, Mat Sinner posted a message revealing the band was forced to make the aforementioned cancellations due to his health, saying he had spent eight months in eight different hospitals.

Now, speaking with Chris Akin for Chris Akin Presents (listen below), Scheepers reveals: "He's on a good path. It's not easy. We're still not able to do live shows, now after the COVID shit. We're buddies and friends, we're loyal, and we just stick together. And we just said we don't do shows until he's fine again. But that's exactly right now a very, very present topic we are talking about, and this is gonna be the next step. What I know is that everybody is composing and writing like crazy. So that's always the good side of the bad side, is that we are productive people."

Founded by Mat Sinner and Ralf Scheepers, and completed by guitarist Tom Naumann and drummer Klaus Sperling shortly after, German metal commandos, Primal Fear, started to pave their way to the top as one of the most consistent acts of the scene in 1997: 13 strong studio albums, countless shows around the globe and last but not least never ending passion influenced their now 25-year way to success, peaking in the form of hitting #7 of the German album charts (Primal Fear's highest entry in their home country so far) and more top positions in other countries with their latest offering Metal Commando (2020).

And there's still no end in sight as the band is already working on material for their next album... But before the group enter the studio once again and to celebrate the aforementioned anniversary, Primal Fear will release a deluxe version of their highly-praised self-titled debut album from 1998 - remastered by Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios, Denmarkand including three bonus tracks as well as an extended booklet featuring liner notes and many photos from the band archives - on July 15 via Atomic Fire.

As first glimpse of the record's refreshed sound, watch a brand new lyric video for hit song "Chainbreaker" off Primal Fear, which was crafted by Gabriel Management, below. Stream & download the track here.

The album that contains guest appearances by Kai Hansen (guitars; Helloween, Gamma Ray etc.) and Frank Rössler (additional keyboards) was originally recorded at House Of Music Studios, produced by founding member Mat Sinner, supported by Tom Naumann and Ralf Scheepers, and engineered by Achim Köhler. The iconic artwork was designed by Stephan Lohrmann who also cooperated with Primal Fear for their latest studio album and other parts of their back catalogue.

Pre-order the album in the physical format of your choice (CD-digipak, various coloured vinyls), pre-save it on your favorite streaming platform or pre-order it digitally to receive "Chainbreaker" instantly, here.

Tracklisting:

"Primal Fear"

"Chainbreaker"

"Silver & Gold"

"Promised Land"

"Formula One"

"Dollars"

"Nine Lives"

"Tears Of Rage"

"Speedking"

"Battalions Of Hate"

"Running In The Dust"

"Thunderdome"

Bonus tracks:

"Breaker" (Accept cover)

"Chainbreaker" (live)

"Running In The Dust" (live)

"Chainbreaker" lyric video:

Primal Fear are:

Ralf Scheepers - vocals

Mat Sinner - bass, vocals

Tom Naumann - guitars

Alexander Beyrodt - guitars

Magnus Karlsson - guitars

Michael Ehré - drums

(Top photo - Heilemania / Classic band photo - Rainer Ill)