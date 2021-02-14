PRIMAL FEAR Vocalist RALF SCHEEPERS To Guest On Forthcoming HELLBONES Debut Album

DeFox Records and Heart Of Steel Records are proud to announce the debut album of the biggest European and South American heavy metal project, Hellbones

The group was born thanks to the collaboration between vocalist Magnus Westman (Mindfuel) and the Argentine producer / guitarist Rafael Fidanza (Nordica, Tyrano). Joining the project are Claudio “Taka” Quesada (Quesada/Fidanza / additional lead guitar), Patricio Molini (Nordica / keyboards and bassist Beto Vazquez. The debut album, Crossing Borders, features 10 powerful songs in the atmosphere of traditional heavy metal.

"Hellbones is influenced by European legends of the old school genre. In fact, the great screamer Ralf Scheepers, from Primal Fear and formerly of Gamma Ray and Tyran' Pace, is also involved in the role of special guest. It doesn’t get better than this if you are a lover of heavy metal rock."

The album will be released on March 15th, 2021 and will be available via all digital platforms. Check out the official Hellbones Facebook page here.

Tracklist:

"Fool To Believe"

"Promises We Made"

"When Night Falls" (featuring Ralf Scheepers)

"In My Dreams"

"God's Disciple"

"Flashes Of Memory"

"Apocalypse"

"Angel Or Demon"

"House On The Hill"

"Beautiful Mountains"