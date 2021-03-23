PRIMAL FEAR / VOODOO CIRCLE Guitarist ALEX BEYRODT Working On First Ever Instrumental Solo Album

Guitarist Alex Beyrodt (Primal Fear, Voodoo Circle) has revealed he is working on his first ever instrumental album, a project that started in January.

Beyrodt: "A huge challenge, but lots of fun. Can’t wait for you guys to hear it. It’s a lot of work and totally different from anything I have ever done but it’s something I always wanted to do!"

Stay tuned for updates.

On January 15th, Voodoo Circle released their highly anticipated new album, Locked & Loaded, via AFM Records. An official video for the title track can be viewed below.

The band features Primal Fear members Alex Beyrodt (guitars, vocals) and Mat Sinner (bass), as well as Davd Readman (vocals) and Markus Kullmann (drums).

A lyric video for the album's first single, "Devil With An Angel Smile", can be found below.

Locked & Loaded will be available as digipak & ltd. colored vinyl. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Flesh & Bone"

"Wasting Time"

"Magic Woman Chile"

"Locked & Loaded"

"Devil With An Angel Smile"

"Straight For The Heart"

"Eyes Full Of Tears"

"Devil’s Cross"

"Trouble In The Moonlight"

"This Song Is For You"

"Children Of The Revolution"

"Devil With An Angel Smile" lyric video: