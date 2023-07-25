PRIME CREATION Release Lyric Video For New Single "Dystopia"

Prime Creation have released their new lyric video, for the single “Dystopia”. The track is taken from the band’s upcoming album, Tell Freedom I Said Hello, which will be released on August 25 on Digipack CD, Yellow / Gold / Red Splatter Vinyl limited to 300 copies worldwide and digital streaming/download format.

Pre-order here, and watch the new video below. The digital single, “Dystopia”, is now available across all digital and streaming platforms. Pre-save the album, here.

Tracklisting:

"Tell Freedom I Said Hello"

"Promised Land"

"Erased"

"State Dominion"

"Fallen"

"Journey Through A Wasteland"

"Receiver Of Memory"

"My Last Farewell"

"Into My World"

"Dystopia"

"Dystopia" lyric video:

"State Dominion" lyric video:

- Recorded and Engineered by Prime Creation at Silent Wall Recordings Studio except drums, recorded and engineered by Niels Nielsen at Gardenia Studio

- Produced by Niels Nielsen & Prime Creation

- Mixed & mastered by Niels Nielsen at Nielsen Søund

- Artwork, graphic design & layout by Giannis Nakos at Remedy Art Design

- Backing vocals by Magnus Göransson, Rikard Mårtensson, Daniel Nilsson, Linus Ekermo

Prime Creation lineup:

Esa Englund - Vocals

Robin Arnell - Lead Guitar

Rami Tainamo - Rhythm Guitar

Henrik Weimedal - Bass Guitar

Kim Arnell - Drums