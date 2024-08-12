PRIMORDIAL Live At Rock Hard Festival 2024; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

Dublin, Ireland-based Pagan metallers, Primordial, performed at the 2024 edition of Rock Hard Festival, at Amphitheater Gelsenkirchen in Gelsenkirchen, Germany on May 18. Rockpalast has uploaded professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set. Watch below.

Setlist:

"As Rome Burns"

"How It Ends"

"To Hell Or The Hangman"

"We Shall Not Serve"

"The Coffin Ships"

"Victory Has 1000 Fathers, Defeat Is An Orphan"

"Empire Falls"

Find the band's tour itinerary here.

Primordial's How It Ends full-length was released last fall via Metal Blade Records. Order How It Ends here.

How It Ends tracklisting:

"How It Ends"

"Ploughs To Rust, Swords To Dust"

"We Shall Not Serve"

"Traidisiúnta"

"Pilgrimage To The World's End"

"Nothing New Under The Sun"

"Call To Cernunnos"

"All Against All"

"Death Holy Death"

"Victory Has 1000 Fathers, Defeat Is An Orphan"

"Nothing New Under The Sun" video:

"Death Holy Death" video:

"How It Ends" video:

"Pilgrimage To The World's End" lyric video:

"Victory Has 1000 Fathers, Defeat Is An Orphan" video:

Primordial lineup:

A.A. Nemtheanga - vocals

Ciarán MacUilliam - guitar

Michael O'Floinn - guitar

Pól MacAmlaigh - bass

Simon O'Laoghaire - drums