PRINCE Co-Wrote STEVIE NICKS' Solo Hit "Stand Back", Turned Down A Writing Credit; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Stevie Nicks, one of rock’s most revered singers, was on her way to a secretive honeymoon after getting married. During the drive to the couple’s destination, Prince's 'Little Red Corvette' came on the radio and she pulled over at the closest record store to buy the tape. The song was so compelling it inspired Stevie to forgo her wedding night and instead, she wrote her biggest hit, 'Stand Back'. Nicks rushed down to the studio and in the process, she called Prince to get permission to write what was essentially her lyrics over his music. It just so happened he wasn’t home, instead she found out he was only 20 minutes away. Prince came to the studio, and in a flash of magic, he played a perfect synth melody for it. 'Stand Back' became Stevie's biggest solo hit and Prince turned down a writing credit. Later when the music video was shot, Stevie Nicks almost died when a horse almost toppled her. The story of an 80s classic is next!"