PRINS SVART Feat. Former CANDLEMASS Singer MATS LEVÉN Release "Vargtimmen" Single; Lyric Video

Sweden's Prins Svart, featuring former Candlemass vocalist Mats Levén (Skyblood, Therion, Krux, Yngwie Malmsteen, At Vance), have released a lyric video for "Vargtimmen" ("Wolf's Hour"), featured on the band's upcoming album, Sanning Och Makt (Truth And Power), out on April 23.

Watch the new clip, as well as a previously released lyric video for the upcoming album's first single, "Speglar och dimma", below:

"Vargtimmen" lyric video:

"Speglar och dimma" lyric video:

Prins Svart are:

Mats Levén - vocals

Henrik Bergqvist - guitar

Tomas Thorberg - bass

Sebastian Sippola - drums