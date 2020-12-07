PRO-PAIN Launches International Merch Shop; Guitarist MATT SHERIDAN Posts "Deathwish" Playthrough Video

Pro-Pain guitarist Matt Sheridan has checked in with a new playthrough video accompanied with the following message:

"Today we're continuing with another one of my favorite Pro-Pain songs to play live, 'Deathwish'. When I first joined Pro-Pain this song in particular stood out to me for its STOOOPID heavy breakdown. And since my first show with the band that part has been one of my if not THE favorite breakdowns in our live set."

Pro-Pain has also issued the following update:

"Hello everyone! Below is a link to the new Pro-Pain international merch shop (for those of you living outside of the USA). Shipping and handling are included in all prices listed. If you have questions or encounter any issues regarding an order, just send us an email via the Contact portion of the Shop. Thanks for the support! We hope you are all doing ok during these crazy and divisive times and we hope to see you all again in 2021!"

Pro-Pain International Merch Shop.