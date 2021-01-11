Producer RANDY BURNS Looks Back On MEGADETH's Peace Sells... But Who's Buying? - "I Had This Feeling Which I Never Had Again; I Just Knew This One Was Going To Be A Big Record"

Producer / engineer Randy Burns guested on Full In Bloom and looked back on working with Megadeth on the band's critically acclaimed second album, Peace Sells... But Who's Buying?, from 1986. Burns also worked with Possessed, Death, Kreator and more.

Burns' first impression of Megadeth

Burns: "They were just so good; they were just off the road, they were so tight and so good. And the songs were so together, I was just totally blown away. I had this feeling which I never had again. I only had it once. I just knew this one was going to be a big record so I went for it, and it turned out that way."

On working with frontman / founder Dave Mustaine

Burns: "He was fine; he was very professional, he was very serious. He was on a mission. He was going to be a rock star, he was going to drive his band to the top, and it's impressive; he did exactly what he said he was going to do.

Dave and I didn't get along that well, he was a little bit irritated with me because I was so taken with (guitarist) Chris Poland. I was just blown away by Chris Poland's playing and totally enamored with him, and it showed. Dave took note of that, and it probably would have been a lot smarter to pay more attention to Dave Mustaine and what he was doing and pay less attention to Chris in the long run. But if there was a little tension between me and Dave, that's what it was. But other than that, he was fine. He's a really professional on all of them. All of them worked really, really hard, they were extremely good to work within the studio. They worked hard and they were really into it. It was great."