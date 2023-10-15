Producer / Songwriter RICK BEATO Breaks Down DEEP PURPLE Classic "Smoke On The Water" - "What Makes This Song Great?" (Video)
October 15, 2023, an hour ago
In his latest installment of What Makes This Song Great?, producer / songwriter / educator Rick Beato - who also has a popular YouTube channel, Everything Music - breaks downb the Deep Purple classic "Smoke On The Water".
During his July 20 show at Café Iguana in Monterrey, Mexico, guitar hero Yngwie Malmsteen performed his version of "Smoke On The Water". You can now watch the performance, below: