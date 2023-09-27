Producer / Songwriter RICK BEATO Interviews REX BROWN, CHARLIE BENANTE And ZAKK WYLDE: The Return Of PANTERA (Video)
September 27, 2023, 3 minutes ago
In his latest installment of In The Room, producer / songwriter / educator Rick Beato - who also has a popular YouTube channel, Everything Music - interviews three members of Pantera's current touring lineup: founding member Rex Brown (bass), Charlie Benante (drums) of Anthrax fame, and Zakk Wylde from Black Label Society (guitar).
Upcoming 2023 Pantera dates are listed below:
November
3 - The Dome At America’s Center - St Louis, MO (with Metallica)
10 - Ford Field - Detroit, MI (with Metallica)
For tickets and further details, head here.