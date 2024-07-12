Producer / Songwriter RICK BEATO Shares New Video - "How JOE BONAMASSA Solved My 50 Year-Old Family Mystery"

Producer / songwriter / educator Rick Beato has shared a new video via his official YouTune channel.

Beato: "The insane story of how Joe Bonamassa helped solved my 50-year-old family mystery."

In a November 2023 video, Beato interviewed Bonamassa. Check out the chat below.

Beato: "In this episode I sit down with guitar virtuoso, Joe Bonamassa, a name synonymous with the resurgence and evolution of blues-rock. Joe, a prodigy who's been captivating audiences since his childhood, brings a depth to the blues that's both rooted in traditional blues styles while incorporating his classic rock influences. We'll be talking about his rich musical background, dissecting his unique approach to the guitar, and getting insights into his soloing style and incredible chops."