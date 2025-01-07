Professional Opera Singer / Vocal Coach ELIZABETH ZHAROFF Shares Vocal Analysis Of JOURNEY Classic "Faithfully" - "This Is God Tier Level Of Singing" (Video)

Professional opera singer and vocal coach Elizabeth Zharoff, who also hosts the YouTube channel, The Charismatic Voice, continues to explore the world of rock and metal. Join her as she listens to and gives a vocal analysis of the JOurney classic, "Faithfully".

Elizabeth: "Why was I so sheltered? I swore up and down that I had heard a majority of Journey's catalogue, but truth be told... I barely seem to know any of their songs - and Steve Perry's voice is just infectious. So what do we do when I'm craving more? We listen to more!"

Elizabeth has previously shared vocal analyses of Metallica, Dream Theater, Rush, Heart, Tenacious D, Sabaton, Motörhead, Ayreon, Faith No More, Black Sabbath, Arch Enemy, Epica, Deep Purple, Myles Kennedy, Scorpions, Heart, Blind Guardian, Devin Townsend, AC/DC, Triumph, Whitesnake, Queen, KISS, Guns N' Roses, Opeth, The Cult, Powerwolf, Toto, Van Halen and ZZ Top.

Professor Of Rock recently shared the new video below, along with the following message:

"Coming up next, one of the greatest living guitarists, Journey's Neal Schon, tells the story of two of the '80s most famous solos: One he played the hell out of, but it was cut from the song 'Who's Crying Now' when it was climbing the charts to the Top 5. But angry fans called radio stations and complained so they put it back in. And another song, 'Faithfully', was so inspiring that one of the greatest guitar players and geniuses of the '80s, Prince, actually called Journey because he had written one of his greatest songs, 'Purple Rain', but he was afraid he might’ve subconsciously ripped off the guitar part and asked them if they would listen to it and see. Journey graciously said it was similar, but a whole new song. We have Neal Schon with us to tell the story of these two amazing songs next on Professor of Rock."