Professional Opera Singer / Vocal Coach ELIZABETH ZHAROFF Shares Vocal Analysis Of PETER FRAMPTON's "Show Me The Way" Live (Video)

Professional opera singer and vocal coach Elizabeth Zharoff, who also hosts the YouTube channel, The Charismatic Voice, continues to explore the world of rock and metal. Join her as she listens to and gives a vocal analysis Peter Frampton's "Show Me The Way" performed live.

Elizabeth: "My first experiences hearing a talkbox with Peter Frampton's 'Do You Feel Like We Do' was absolutely mesmerizing, and I knew I needed more. I've heard the calls for Joe Walsh and a few others, but I wanted to dig into your second most requested Peter Frampton song to see this pioneer at least one last time!"

Leading up to his Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction in October, Peter Frampton has announced a new string of US tour dates. The Positively Thankful Tour will launch on September 8 in North Charleston, SC, and will wrap up on September 23 in Northfield, OH.

Says Frampton: "It’s been an incredible year for me and my band so far. First the nomination, then you guys voted like crazy and got me into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. Come September, we’ll be back out for nine more shows on 'The Positively Thankful Tour'! Can’t wait to see you then! Tickets on sale this Friday, June 28 at 10 AM local at frampton.com."

Dates:

September

8 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

10 - Washington, DC - The Warner Theatre

12 - New York, NY - The Beacon Theatre

13 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

15 - Westport, CT - Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts

17 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Metropolitan Opera House

21 - Niagara Falls, NY - Seneca Niagara Casino & Hotel

23 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park