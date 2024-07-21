PROFESSOR OF ROCK Digs Deep Into The Evolution Of HEART With Vocalist ANN WILSON (Video)

Professor Of Rock has shared the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"No doubt about it. Heart is one of the defining acts of the rock era. And their catalog is filled with essential entries in the rock canon. Today, we’re telling the start-to-finish story of Heart, who rose to prominence in the '70s, fell from grace in the early '80s, and then put together one of the greatest comebacks of the neon decade. We’re doing it via five vital tracks that capture what they are all about, and there’s plenty of drama and epic moments along the way... from chasing their breakout hit to fighting sleazy promoters, to hitting one of the most badass notes of all time. Plus you’re going to get an inside look into all five of these songs from singer Ann Wilson. It’s a story you’re not going to want to miss, next on the Professor of Rock."

Earlier this month, Heart announced that their Royal Flush Tour has been postponed “due to medical reasons.” The legendary rockers say in a statement: “As of today, Heart’s Royal Flush Tour is postponed due to medical reasons. Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets as they will be honored for the rescheduled dates. More information to be announced in the coming weeks.”

Nancy Wilson shared: “HELLO beloved Heartmongers and noble Heart fans! Happy to let you all know that the Heart tour is still coming your way, but we need to take a temporary pause and postpone the remaining Heart tour dates for now. Rescheduled dates are on the way so stay tuned. From the end of the world to your town! See you guys soon. Can't wait. Love rules." ❤️

Ann Wilson said: “I recently underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous. The operation was successful and I’m feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I’ve decided to do it. And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover. To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025. My team is getting those details sorted and we’ll let you know the plan as soon as we can. Thank you all for the support. This is merely a pause. I’ve much more to sing. Respectfully, this is the last public statement I’d like to make on the matter.”