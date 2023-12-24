PROFESSOR OF ROCK Picks "The All-Time Greatest Male Vocal Performance On A Rock Song": BRAD DELP On BOSTON's "More Than A Feeling" (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Forget the auto-tune. Today we’re going back to an era when singers could actually sing… unassisted. Just raw, pure, unadulterated talent. And in fact, we’re bringing you what I believe is the all-time greatest male vocal performance on a rock song. It’s tough to pick, but I think Brad Delp of Boston on their '70s rock classic, 'More Than A Feeling' is the GOAT. Written by Tom Sholz, the wizard who produced their Boston self-titled debut album in his basement, is a perfect song. Upon release, it was an absolute instant classic. At his peak, Brad Delp was hitting and holding high notes that even the best of the best couldn’t reach, but despite that, he rarely gets the credit he deserves. So to put him back in the spotlight, I’m matching him against some insanely talented rock singers. Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin, Freddie Mercury of Queen, and Steve Perry of Journey. And I’m stripping three iconic tracks down to the vocals for a head-to-head match-up to prove once and for all who really deserves to be called the GOAT… the greatest one-song vocal performance. Get ready, it’s all coming up next on the Professor of Rock. "