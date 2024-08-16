PROFESSOR OF ROCK Puts A QUEEN Classic Under The Microscope - "Beneath This Happy-Go-Lucky Song Is A Very Dark And Sinister Underbelly"; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following introduction...

"Queen's 'Don't Stop Me Now' is about the most fun-loving, let-it-all-go without-a-care in the world track in rock history. But it was not a hit when it first came out in the 70s. In fact, it didn’t even make the top 80 songs of the week that it peaked. But decades later, 'Don't Stop Me Now' is bigger than any hit that came out that year and has almost 4 billion streams, making it one of the biggest hits of the entire decade... and yet beneath this happy-go-lucky song is a very dark and sinister underbelly. Even key members of Queen were uncomfortable with it. And in hindsight, peeling back the layers on this one, you get some foreboding insight into the tragic death of Freddie Mercury, one of rock’s greatest frontmen. So, brace yourself, because today we’re are on a collision course between rock and roll fantasy and a cold dose of reality… with a song that was a total chart failure when it came out, but is now one of the biggest songs ever... next on the Professor Of Rock."