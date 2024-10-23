PROFESSOR OF ROCK Shines A Light On OZZY OSBOURNE Classic "Mama, I’m Coming Home"; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"For years, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne had been fighting a losing battle against alcoholism and substance abuse. He was always a controversial figure in rock, but in the late 80s, his personal demons took over. In a drunken act, he would forever regret, Ozzy went completely off the rails and almost killed his wife. The next thing he knew, he was waking up in a jail cell charged with attempted murder. How can anyone come back from something like that? Well, today we’re telling the unbelievable story of how he did. And how it all relates to 'Mama I'm Coming Home', a hit song he wrote for his wife that launched an impossible comeback. The story is next on Professor Of Rock."