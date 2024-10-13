PROFESSOR OF ROCK Takes A Deep Dive In To The Cinderella Story Of Canada's "No Hit Wonder" RED RIDER And Frontman TOM COCHRANE (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following introduction:

"Today’s band, Red Rider, was a well-kept secret in their time and they had multiple hits in their homeland of Canada. In the early '80s, inspired by several transformational moments, they wrote a masterpiece, 'Lunatic Fringe'. It’s been called one of the coolest one-hit wonders ever. The only problem is, it was never a hit; at least not in America where it’s always in the top one-hit wonders of the time. Well, today we give 'Lunatic Fringe' its due and the Cinderella band that created it, Red Rider. They crafted many hits in Canada but always came up short here in the States. But when lead singer Tom Cochrane went solo, he had a Top 5 hit his first time out of the gate. The story is next on Professor of Rock The song had to be re-recorded because the master tape fell apart. This was devastating for the band, but they ended up with a better version, complete with the Peter Wolf keyboard intro - he wasn't part of the first recording."