Prog Legends FLASH Featuring PETER BANKS - In The USA Live 1972-73 Three-CD Set Available In September

Available on September 9th, restored live recordings from 1970ʼs classic prog rock group Flash, featuring ex-Yes guitarist Peter Banks. 22 tracks from seven shows across three discs; a majority of them previously unavailable.

Best known thanks to their Yes connections, the band nevertheless held their own across three Billboard charting albums, and the top 30 single hit “Small Beginnings”. The set includes a 32-page booklet with exclusive band interviews, unpublished photos and tour itinerary. A true time capsule back to the golden age of US rock concerts.

Flash bassist Ray Bennett commented: “What Think Like A Key Music set out to do here, on this multi-disc set, is to gather together whatever was left out there of live Flash stuff, regardless of quality, and present it in the best possible way. Whatever improvements could be made to the audio were done. Quite a bit of it is rough sounding, but I found that even with the poor sound issues, there was something coming across from the live experience. Some surprisingly good moments. A fair bit of this material was fan-recorded, probably on cassettes, some possibly from rough mixing board recordings; some is much better studio type quality, and some has been online for years on obscure websites, but in the worst possible form – awful sound, complete with extraneous noise and talking in the recordings. So all that has been cleaned up and the sound mastered as well as possible. Overall, I think this is a worthy project for the historical record at the very least. Other than the In Public CD which is already available, this new set is it as far as we know. Pretty much all that there is of live Flash performance.”

Tracklisting:

CD 1:

Roslyn, NY, August 1st, 1972:

"Black And White"

"There No More"

"Monday Morning Eyes"

"Small Beginnings"

"Children Of The Universe"

"Lifetime"

CD 2:

Hempstead, NY, July 18th, 1972:

"Small Beginnings"

"There No More"

"Children Of The Universe"

"Dreams Of Heaven"

Passaic, NJ, December 16th, 1972:

"Small Beginnings"

"Black And White"

"Children Of The Universe"

CD 3:

Indianapolis, IN, December 27th, 1972:

"Small Beginnings"

"Black And White"

"Children Of The Universe"

Burbank, CA, October 9, 1973:

"Dead Ahead"

"Psychosync"

Miami, FL, October 26th, 1973:

"Children Of The Universe"

"Black And White"

Cape Cod, MA, August 24th, 1973:

"The Bishop"

"Manhattan Morning (Christmas ’72)"

Pre-orders can be placed now at this location. A promotional video can be seen below.