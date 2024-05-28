PROGJECT – The Ultimate Prog Rock Experience Announce June 2024 North American Dates

ProgJect–the brainchild of drummer Jonathan Mover–features an all-star band of world-renown players with histories that include Frank Zappa, Joe Satriani, Asia, Alice Cooper, GTR, Steve Vai, Edgar Winter, Spock’s Beard, The Tubes, Zappa Plays Zappa, Marillion and more.

And now, the lineup featuring Mike Keneally, Ryo Okumoto, Alessandro Del Vecchio, Pete Griffin, and Jonathan Mover is announcing a run of tour dates in the US and Canada in June of 2024 where the group will be performing the classics and epics of Genesis, YES, King Crimson and ELP, along with some Gentle Giant, Rush, Pink Floyd, U.K., Jethro Tull, Peter Gabriel, and more.

Prog legend Bill Bruford (Yes, King Crimson, U.K., Genesis) and Anil Prasad (Innerviews) will be opening up the last two shows in NYC and Glenside, PA., presenting "In Conversation with Bill Bruford", discussing his remarkable life and career, followed by an autograph/photograph session.

Guitarist Travis Larson will be opening the rest of the shows.

ProgJect’s two-plus hour show includes: “The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway”, “Firth Of Fifth”, “The Cinema Show”, “Larks Tongues In Aspic, Pts I & II”, “21st Century Schizoid Man”, “Roundabout”, “Siberian Khatru”, “Karn Evil 9: First Impression”, Have A Cigar”, “Money“, “In The Dead Of Night”, “Alaska”, “Closer To The Heart”, “Red Barchetta”, “Solsbury Hill”, “D.I.Y.”, “Aqualung”, “Locomotive Breath”, “Cogs In Cogs”, “Hell’s Bells” and more.

Dates:

June

20 – Chicago, IL – Reggies*

21 – Hamilton, ON – Bridgeworks*

22 – Quebec, QC – Salle Octave Cremazie*

24 – Sydney, NS – Highland Arts Theatre*

26 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount*

27 – Portland, ME – Portland House Of Music*

28 – Arlington, MA – Regent Theatre*

29 – New York City, NY – Sony Hall**

30 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre**

*Travis Larson as guest support

**Bill Bruford as guest support