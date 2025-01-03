Progressive Collective LUNAR Unveils "Spring In My Step" Lyric Video

Sacramento, California’s progressive metal outfit, Lunar, have released a lyric video for “Spring In My Step” to offer listeners another captivating glimpse into their upcoming concept album, Tempora Mutantur, slated for release at the end of January. The new release continues the band's exploration of seasonal metaphors and personal transformation, promising a musical journey that blends intricate progressive metal with deeply introspective storytelling.

Drummer Alex Bosson comments on the single: “One of my personal favorite songs on the album. This song is more upbeat and about the good times we feel revitalized. When you’ve made it through a rough patch in your life and realize you’ve come out the other side. This song has some really fun moments musically and, I think, is one of the more “proggy” songs on this record.”

One of the more upbeat songs on the album, “Spring In My Step” delivers an awesome main riff and continues with positive melodies throughout. The track embodies the band's approach to songwriting - creating music that is both technically complex and emotionally accessible, inviting listeners to find their own meanings within the layers of sound and lyrical metaphor.

The lyric video, along with the rest of the album, offers an emotional listening experience. Lots of ups and downs musically and lyrically dealing with the passing of time and the effects it has on us physically and mentally. Lunar is recommended for fans of Opeth, Caligula’s Horse, and Haken.

Founded by drummer Alex Bosson (Helion Prime, Planeswalker) and Ryan Erwin who passed away in 2018, Lunar continues in his memory. This fourth full-length, Tempora Mutantur, follows 2023's The Illusionist and features a fresh lineup with the addition of guitarists Carlos Alvarez and Connor McCray (Vis Mystica) along with keyboardist Anthony Stahl plus album guests Wayne Ingram (Wildrun), Joe Gullace (Thank You Scientist) and Sam Vallen (Caligula's Horse).

A collaboration of musical minds, and with anything Lunar does; Tempora Mutantur is an emotional thematic listening experience with ups and downs musically and lyrically dealing with the passing of time and the effects it has on us physically and mentally.

"This album deals with something everyone can relate to and no one can escape: the passing of time. We get older, our perspective changes, and we gain some things, and lose others… sometimes the things and ones we love. And we struggle and fight along the way. This album deals with some of the highs and lows we deal with along this journey we all share. Hopefully, the fans will be able to resonate with it and find some solace and aid in their own experiences of time passing. I believe the songwriting has gotten stronger over the years. I think the songs are a bit more well-structured. But I think the overall sound of the band has remained pretty consistent over the years. The music is very “prog,” so it’s been diverse I think from day 1. Probably even more so now than it was at first," adds Bosson.

Lunar's Tempora Mutantur is due out January 31 via Saibot Reigns Records. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"A Summer To Forget"

"Fall Back Into Old Habits" ft. guest guitar solo by Wayne Ingram (Wilderun)

"Seasonal Interlude"

"Weakening Winter Touch"

"Spring In My Step"

"Tempora Mutantur: Part I – Passage of Time" ft. guest guitar solo by Sam Vallen (Caligula's Horse)

"Tempora Mutantur: Part II – Broken Pendulum"

"Tempora Mutantur: Part III – Watch The Weather Change"