PRONG Celebrate New Album With Lyric Video For Title Track; State Of Emergency Out Friday

Tomorrow, Friday, October 6, Prong's 13th studio album, State Of Emergency, hits the streets via Steamhammer / SPV. To celebrate the release, Tommy Victor and the guys have shared a lyric video for the album's title track, following up previous singles "Breaking Point", "Non Existence", and "The Descent".

With heavy metal perfection, "State Of Emergency" shows off this quintessential band's unique blend of thrashy, punky, face ripping rock — emblematic of what the entire record has to offer.

Tommy comments on the track: "The title track 'State Of Emergency' is a bit of a classic Prong style groove metal track but heavier. It features the last lyric written for the album. I wanted a song that summarized some of the other lyrics .One that would direct the cover art as well. What we get is this depiction of the Orwellian, dystopian reality we are facing. It’s all rather dark, threatening and heavy!"

State Of Emergency is a furious tableau of East Coast aggression, enveloped in that classic Prong sound that never goes out of style.

Tommy Victor outlines the stylistic direction of the eleven songs that make up State Of Emergency, “It’s a very ‘Prong’ record. I think it’s totally genre-transcending and definitely ignores what’s going on out there these days.”

Commenting on his artistic approach, he says: “I like all kinds of music. This record totally reflects that because it covers lots of different angles. At the same time,‘State Of Emergency’ is very guitar-oriented and a typical example of my style."

Produced by the skillful hands of legendary producer Steve Evetts (Sepultura, The Dillinger Escape Plan), State Of Emergency surprises on the post-punk track "Disconnected" and then grooves on the title track. Originally released as a standalone single in early 2023, “Breaking Point” takes no prisoners with honest lyrics and cutting attitude, while hard hitting "The Descent" is a lightning quick, classic ripper. "Back (NYC)" has Victor saying: “To me it’s as if Jimmy Page wrote a song playing through Dimebag’s amplifier, with Henry Rollins singing. Kind of a weird experiment for sure!”

The album closes with a cover of "Working Man", by the legendary Rush: “Rush was the first power trio I ever saw live and I was blown away by them. 'Working Man' is so simple and it’s so heavy. I also love the lyric. I thought it would be great tuned down a bit and slowed down, and I think we nailed it.”

State Of Emergency arrives perfectly in time for Prong's upcoming headline tour and subsequent November dates with Life of Agony in Europe.

State Of Emergency will be available on CD, LP and for digital download. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Descent"

"State of Emergency"

"Breaking Point"

"Non-Existence"

"Light Turns Black"

"Who Told Me"

"Obeisance"

"Disconnected"

"Compliant"

"Back (NYC)

"Working Man" (Rush cover)

“The Descent” video:

"Non-Existence" lyric video:

"Breaking Point" lyric video:

(Photo - Nathaniel Shannon)