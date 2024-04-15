PRONG Share Official Video For Cover Of RUSH Classic "Working Man" (Regular Version)
April 15, 2024, 58 minutes ago
Today, Prong recognize the trials of tax day by sharing a video for their version of the Rush classic, "Working Man" (Regular Version). The track appears as a shorter version on their latest album, State Of Emergency, available via Steamhammer/SPV now.
Commenting on Prong's version of "Working Man", Tommy Victor had this to say: "Rush had the big riffs and that’s something Prong always wants as well. Especially in the song 'Working Man' with that all-time classic opening riff. We have a new lyric video for the regular version of 'Working Man'. It’s a bit industrial and trippy at the same time. Check it out!"
Save the song here, and watch below:
Prong's State Of Emergency is available on CD, LP and for digital download. Order here.
Tracklisting:
"The Descent"
"State of Emergency"
"Breaking Point"
"Non-Existence"
"Light Turns Black"
"Who Told Me"
"Obeisance"
"Disconnected"
"Compliant"
"Back (NYC)
"Working Man" (Rush cover)
"State Of Emergency" lyric video:
“The Descent” video:
"Non-Existence" lyric video:
"Breaking Point" lyric video:
(Photo - Nathaniel Shannon)