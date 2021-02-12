PROSCRIPTOR MCGOVERN’S APSÛ – ZEMIAL’s VORSKAATH Enlisted As Keyboardist

Drummer/Vocalist/Lyricist Proscriptor (Russ R. Givens) of the new, Texas-based “mythological occult metal” act Proscriptor McGovern’s Apsû has issued the following statement:

"We have just completed the mixing process for the debut/self-titled album on Agonia Records. Earlier in 2020, I dissolved the 30-year old sanctuary of Absu to emphasize on a renewed songwriting concord. With this forthcoming record, my objective was to append the signature sound of “mythological occult metal,” but to convolute it with bouts of psychedelia, fusion and vintage electronics. The only individual that sees outside the circles of time is Vorskaath, as we have discussed a musical collaboration for nearly three decades. Now, he has fulfilled voids where applicable: from frenetic to oscillate.”

Zemial’s Vorskaath recently said about his addition to the group’s new album: “As Proscriptor and I have traversed parallel pathways since 1991, it was with unadulterated pleasure that I bring my craft to this redesigned order of Sumerian lore and metaphysical Arcana. For the new album, it was my quest and charge to deliver an (a)ethereal and artistic element, which united this opus of labyrinthine chaos. And So It Is Done.”

Securing the ranks with Proscriptor and Vorskaath are bassist Ezezu and guitar/bass virtuoso Vaggreaz.

Proscriptor continues regarding the album’s lyrical approach: “This album is written for those who are curious and unwearied in their quest of arcane knowledge. I have (with vast exertion and detriment of time and space) collected knowledge deemed, in regard to my subject theories of ‘mythological occult metal:’ from Thelemic Magick and The Zos Vel Thanatos Formula to Fractal Ontology and (obviously) Near East Mythology.”

The album was chronicled at studios around the world with final mixing handled in Dallas, Texas by both Proscriptor and J.T. Longoria and mastering by Karl Daniel Lidén in Sweden. The album also features guest appearances from Ross Friedman (Ross The Boss), Rune Eriksen (Aura Noir/Vltimas), Alex Colin-Tocquaine (Agressor) and The Dark (Agatus). To assemble the album’s packaging with ten separate portrait illustrations, the band has re-commissioned the expertise of renowned Polish artist Zbigniew Bielak.

Tracklisting:

“Amenta: Accelerando: Azyn Including Hierophantasmal Expounder”

“Esoterically Excoriating The Exoteric”

“Quasaric Pestilence”

“Mirroracles”

“In-Betweeness Gateway Commuters”

“Jupiter In Capricornus”

“Dedicated To Thoth, But Azathoth Wasn’t Listening (A Necroloquy)”

“Caliginous Whorl”

“The Coagulating Respite”

“Prana: Therion: Akasha”

“Tantrums Of Azag-Kkû”

“Every Watchtower Within Is The Axis Of A Watchtower Without Including Totemic Thresholds”

(Photo by: Scott Kincade)