PROTEST Feat. Former M.O.D., SPEEDEALER Members Cover DISCHARGE’s “Realities Of War”

Texas hardcore/thrash unit Protest have unleashed a tribute to UK hardcore punk legends Discharge with a cover of “Realities Of War,” available via Nuclear Blast’s digital subsidiary Blood Blast Distribution.

The Dallas five-piece -- vocalist Dave Woodard (Hellions, ex-Speedealer), lead guitarist Jason French (ex-M.O.D.), drummer Rob Mann, rhythm guitarist Michael Wilson (Chemicaust), and bassist Ernie Jaramillo (Chemicaust) -- effortlessly blends their undeniable classic thrash roots with a modern twist of hardcore and denim shredding, old school metal attitude. Themed around the realities of social injustices, government corruption, religion, and the dark recesses of the human psyche, Protest’s songs are angry by definition and technically adept by design.

Comments guitarist Jason French of the band’s Discharge cover, “With our version of this song, I rearranged the parts and made it more like something Protest would have done if we had written the song. It’s double the length of the original and I made it a little more personal.”

The “Realities Of War” single serves as a precursor to the band’s as-yet-untitled new EP, set for release through Blood Blast this fall.

(Photo by: Kathryn French)