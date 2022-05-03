PURE REASON REVOLUTION Release Above Cirrus Track By Track Video: "Dead Butterfly"

Pure Reason Revolution will release their fifth studio album, Above Cirrus, on May 6 via InsideOutMusic. The is the follow-up to 2020’s Eupnea, which was the band’s first record since reuniting in 2019.

This time around, Jon Courtney, Chloë Alper & Greg Jong (who returns as a full-time member for the first time since the Cautionary Tales For The Brave EP) find themselves adapting to a world that is radically changing before their eyes, and on this new record, exorcising the isolation and uncertainty in search of something greater.

The band recently launched a video for the track, "Dead Butterfly", and today share a track by track video for the song. Watch both below:

Above Cirrus will be released as Limited CD, Gatefold LP+CD & as Digital Download, featuring beautiful cover artwork by artist Jill Tegan Doherty, who previously created the cover for Eupnea.

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Our Prism"

"New Kind Of Evil"

"Phantoms"

"Cruel Deliverance"

"Scream Sideways"

"Dead Butterfly"

"Lucid"

"Phantoms" video:

"New Kind Of Evil" video: