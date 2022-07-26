PURPENDICULAR Feat. DEEP PURPLE's IAN PAICE To Release Human Mechanic Album In September

Purpendicular's forthcoming third album, Human Mechanic, is set for international release on September 23 via Metalville Records. Featuring Ian Paice of Deep Purple, Purpendicular create Godly rootsy hard rock, understandably steeped in a 'Purple tradition: hearing is believing, and then you're hooked for good.

Purpendicular was founded in October 2007 by Irish singer Robby Thomas Walsh. With over 25 years of experience, he played in several semi-pro bands before becoming a full professional with Purpendicular.

Purpendicular's success story is astonishing. In their first year on tour, the band already completed a short European tour with Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice.

"This band is one of the top bands I work with. You will love them; these guys are so good, I only have myself to worry about." - Ian Paice 2012

Ian had grown fond of Purpendicular due to their great musicianship and his friendship with singer Robby Walsh, who were introduced to each other by chance before their first show in Vienna in 2004. In the first two years, the band did shows in Austria and Germany, focusing mainly on the Steve Morse lineup era of Deep Purple. In 2012, the band embarked on the official 40th anniversary tour of Machine Head, supported by Ian Paice. Also in 2012, Purpendicular was the most booked Deep Purple tribute show in the world. This was repeated in 2013 and 2014.

In August 2015, Purpendicular released their debut album, tHis is the tHing#1. 2016 saw another collaboration with Ian Paice for Purpendicular. This tour was by far the most successful and earned rave reviews from the media. Ian Paice himself said, "I have to seriously thank my friends in Purpendicular. They are a fine band of very talented musicians who give me the chance to play when I'm not with Purple. We always have a great time." The band's second studio album, Venus To Volcanus, was released in May 2017.

Over the years, Purpendicular worked with such great musicians as Roger Glover, Tony Carey, Paul Morris, and also Neil Murray.

In 2020, the band began work on the third studio album, Human Mechanic. Robby Walsh and Ian Paice made important decisions regarding the lineup to move forward. Unfortunately, the album itself was delayed by almost two years because of Covid.

Musically, Human Mechanic offers the typical Ian Paice grooves and funky bass lines, but without neglecting the heavy hard rock sound. You won't find a copy of Deep Purple here, but many influences. But Hammonds and guitars are still strongly in the foreground.

Human Mechanic tracklisting:

"The Nothing Box"

"Ghost"

"No One's Getting Out Alive"

"Something Magical"

"Human Mechanic"

"TV Stars & Internet Freaks"

"Made Of Steel"

"Soul To Soul"

"Four Stone Walls"

"Passing Through"

"Ghost":

Purpendicular lineup:

Ian Paice - drums

Nick Fyffe - bass

Robby Thomas Walsh - vocals

Christoph Kogler - Hammond keyboards

Herbert Bucher - guitars

(Photo - Valeria Dimitrova)