PUSCIFER Add Intimate June 14 London Date To European Tour Schedule
May 9, 2023, 20 minutes ago
Puscifer, who are about to embark on their first European tour since 2016, have added an intimate London performance, June 14 at the O2 Forum Kentish Town, to their previously announced four-week trek.
The band was initially slated to play the O2 Academy Brixton but due to the venue’s long term closure, Puscifer was initially forced to scuttle plans for a London outing, ultimately slating a June 8 performance at Download Festival. However, both the band and concertgoers were still hoping for a London show, resulting in today’s eagerly-awaited news.
“Phew! Ginormous sigh of relief,” says Maynard James Keenan. “Was terrified we weren’t going to be able to secure a London venue and deliver a proper probing to our extended fam over the pond!”
Tickets for the newly announced show are on-sale this Friday at 9 AM, BST. Tickets for all of the band’s upcoming performances, both in the US and throughout Europe, are on-sale now via Puscifer.com/tour.
Puscifer tour dates:
May
18 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville
19 - St. Petersburg, FL - Mahaffey Theater
23 - Asheville, NC - Harrah’s Cherokee Center - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
27 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Festival
28 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
30 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center Main Theater
June
1 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric Baltimore
2 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Casino
3 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center
8 - Donington, UK - Download Festival
10 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia Theatre
12 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow
13 - Manchester UK - Manchester Academy
14 - London, UK - O2 Academy Kentish Town
17 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
20 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
21 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset
24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock
26 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks
27 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
28 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
30 - Belfort, France - Eurockeennes Festival
July
1 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 Poppodium Tilburg
2 - Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter
4 - Barcelona, Spain - Club Razzmatazz
6 - Lisbon, Portugal - Nos Alive Festival
7 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival
8 - Athens, Greece - Rockwave Festival
(Photo - Travis Shinn)