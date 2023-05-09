PUSCIFER Add Intimate June 14 London Date To European Tour Schedule

Puscifer, who are about to embark on their first European tour since 2016, have added an intimate London performance, June 14 at the O2 Forum Kentish Town, to their previously announced four-week trek.

The band was initially slated to play the O2 Academy Brixton but due to the venue’s long term closure, Puscifer was initially forced to scuttle plans for a London outing, ultimately slating a June 8 performance at Download Festival. However, both the band and concertgoers were still hoping for a London show, resulting in today’s eagerly-awaited news.

“Phew! Ginormous sigh of relief,” says Maynard James Keenan. “Was terrified we weren’t going to be able to secure a London venue and deliver a proper probing to our extended fam over the pond!”

Tickets for the newly announced show are on-sale this Friday at 9 AM, BST. Tickets for all of the band’s upcoming performances, both in the US and throughout Europe, are on-sale now via Puscifer.com/tour.

Puscifer tour dates:

May

18 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville

19 - St. Petersburg, FL - Mahaffey Theater

23 - Asheville, NC - Harrah’s Cherokee Center - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

27 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Festival

28 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage

30 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center Main Theater

June

1 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric Baltimore

2 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Casino

3 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

8 - Donington, UK - Download Festival

10 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia Theatre

12 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow

13 - Manchester UK - Manchester Academy

14 - London, UK - O2 Academy Kentish Town

17 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

20 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

21 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset

24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock

26 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

27 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

28 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

30 - Belfort, France - Eurockeennes Festival

July

1 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 Poppodium Tilburg

2 - Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter

4 - Barcelona, Spain - Club Razzmatazz

6 - Lisbon, Portugal - Nos Alive Festival

7 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival

8 - Athens, Greece - Rockwave Festival

(Photo - Travis Shinn)