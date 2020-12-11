PUSCIFER Release "Bedlamite" Music Video

Puscifer, whose new album, Existential Reckoning (Alchemy Recordings/Puscifer Entertainment/BMG), arrives on physical formats (vinyl/CD/cassette) today, have released a video for “Bedlamite”.

“Sometimes wisdom can come to us from the most unexpected places,” says Maynard James Keenan. “Occasionally we find the simple reassuring words of the Buddha flowing through the mouth of a child or an old drunk uncle. Just gotta be ready to hear them. #wibble”

The clip features performance footage from the band’s recent record-breaking livestream event, Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti. The outing, which debuted on Octoer 30 and was available for the following week, found Puscifer in the heart of the Arizona dessert, surrounded by the uniquely “utopian metropolis” that Architectural Digest described as looking like “the sublime set of a big-budget sci-fi movie.”

Existential Reckoning tracklisting:

"Bread And Circus"

"Apocalyptical"

"The Underwhelming"

"Grey Area 5.1"

"Theorem"

"UPGrade"

"Bullet Train To Iowa"

"Personal Prometheus"

"A Singularity

"Postulous""

"Fake Affront"

"Bedlamite"

