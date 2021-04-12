PUSCIFER Release "Bullet Train To Iowa" Mini-Film

Puscifer unveil the next chapter in the saga of desert dwelling scamp Billy D with the psychedelic, alien-infused mini film for "Bullet Train To Iowa".

“The ‘Bullet Train To Iowa’ video is sort of a bridge between the Money $hot Live at the Mayan Theater performance (“Billy D And The Hall Of Feathered Serpents”) and the Existential Reckoning Live at Arcosanti performance,” explains Maynard James Keenan. “Kind of like what ‘Rogue One’ is to the Star Wars films, but without the Storm Troopers and snarky robots.”

The clip was created by longtime Keenan collaborator, Meats Meier. Meats’ work with Puscifer spans the band’s history, from the band’s debut video, “Queen B”, which saw the introduction of the group’s de facto mascot of the same name, to the special-ops laced “Dozo” video, and most recently, the prescient “Apocalyptical” clip, which features the visual wizard surfing the pandemic-swept streets of Los Angeles. "Bullet Train To Iowa" also features a subtle nod to Money $hot, with the cowboys featured on the album’s cover, serving as bartenders in the newly released footage.

Puscifer return with the otherworldly streaming performance: “Billy D And The Hall Of Feathered Serpents Featuring Money $hot By Puscifer”.

“In this prequel to his alleged abduction during Existential Reckoning, we find Billy D trudging through what has been referred to as the Bermuda Triangle of the Southwest,” explains Maynard James Keenan. “As is common within the Puscifer Vortex, Time and Logic have no home out here. Let that go. Just strap in for another magnificent ride through our collective Grey Matter.”

View the “Billy D And The Hall Of Feathered Serpents Featuring Money $hot By Puscifer” trailer below.

“Billy D And The Hall Of Feathered Serpents Featuring Money $hot By Puscifer” debuts on Keenan’s April 17 birthday, and reprises the Luchador-infused performances surrounding the band’s 2016 album, Money $hot (which will be played in its entirety). The production highlights Puscifer’s unique marriage of music-meets-theater.

Los Angeles’ historic Mayan Theater, a 1920s era revivalist theater featuring original artwork by Mexican painter and sculptor Francisco Cornejo, serves as the backdrop to the one-time outing. The elaborate cultural landmark, with its jaw-dropping Mayan calendar infused chandelier and a lobby dedicated to the bird-meets-reptilian deity Quetzalcoatl, gave birth to the performance’s title. “While looking both forward and backwards, we stumbled into The Hall of Feathered Serpents,” explains Mat Mitchell. “The perfect site to pay homage to the Money $hot album and tour.”

“Billy D And The Hall Of Feathered Serpents Featuring Money $hot By Puscifer” debuts on April 17 at 2 PM, Pacific/5 PM, Eastern/10 PM, UK/11 PM, EU and remains on-demand for 72 hours. Tickets for the exclusive performance, as well as a selection of limited edition merchandise exclusive to attendees, including an opportunity to stream “Existential Reckoning: Live At Arcosanti,” are available now via pusciferlive.com with early bird ticket prices available through April 11.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)