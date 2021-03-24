PYRAMAZE Launch Lyric Video For "The Time Traveller" Feat. MATT BARLOW And LANCE KING

Danish progressive power metal group, Pyramaze, have released a lyric video for the song "The Time Traveller" (featuring Matt Barlow and Lance King), from their latest album, Epitaph, out now AFM Records. Order here, and watch the lyric video below.

Says the band: "We are proud to share with you our brand new video for the song 'The Time Traveller'! This song is one of the tracks off our new album Epitaph, and features Matthew Barlow as "The Guardian Of Time" and Lance King as "The Spirit Of What Could Have Been". Special thanks to Michael Kammeyer (who also founded Pyramaze) for writing the story, lyrics, and vocal melodies! Amazing hand paintings by Nijoel Leman and animation and editing by Chance White. Enjoy!"

This album being the third one with their current lineup, Pyramaze continues to fuse their signature meld of memorable melodies, powerful riffs and soaring catchy vocals to keep listeners coming back for more - pleasing both old and new Pyramaze fans alike. This release proves to be their most melodic and accessible creation to date, featuring guest appearances by Brittney Slayes of Unleash The Archers, and former Pyramaze singers Matt Barlow and Lance King.

Tracklisting:

"Epitaph"

"A Stroke Of Magic"

"Steal My Crown"

"Knights In Shining Armour"

"Bird Of Prey"

"Your Last Call"

"Particle"

"Indestructible"

"Transcendence" (feat. Brittney Slayes)

"Final Hour"

"World Foregone"

"The Time Traveller" (feat. Matt Barlow & Lance King)

