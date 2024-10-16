Quebec’s TROLLWAR – “Bane Of The Underworld” Single Streaming

Quebec, Canada's symphonic melo-death metal powerhouse Trollwar has released “Bane Of The Underworld”, the first single from their upcoming EP Tales From The Frozen Wastes.

The EP is the sixth studio record from the band, and the first in six years. It boasts increased technicality and a new direction with the sound.

The band shares their thoughts on the release:

“This is a song that we worked on pretty recently. We previously had a skeleton for this song, but it went into a major facelift. We introduced progressive metal breakdowns with guitar-tapping melodies, and even a catchy piano melody to create a very enjoyable, yet technical layer on the song’s melodic breakdown. All of that mixed with a solid chorus.”

As if it was not enough, some brutal old-school death metal-sounding riffs were introduced, and mixed with some heavy symphonic elements, creating an intricate-sounding end to the song. “Bane Of The Underworld” is a song about warriors sending their foes to their end. Thus being sent to the underworld.

The single offers listeners a taste of the darker, more complex soundscape the band has crafted for their new EP. It's a journey into the realm of the dead, where epic melodies clash with intense rhythms, creating a sonic experience that will resonate with their fans and new listeners alike. It is recommended for fans of Ensiferum, Amon Amarth, and Kalmah.

Tracklisting:

“Prologue”

“The Unseen One” feat. Kalmah’s Veli-Matti Kananen

“Bane Of The Underworld”

“In The Fields Of Frost”

“The Offering” feat. Atavistia’s Mattias Sippola

“Bane Of The Underworld”: