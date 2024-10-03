QUEEN And FLEETWOOD MAC Land On List Of UK’s Biggest Album Of 2024, So Far

Official Charts has revealed their official list of the Top 40 biggest LPs of the year to date.

While Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department is officially the UK’s biggest album of 2024 so far, the chart also holds titles from Queen and Fleetwood Mac.

Fleetwood Mac appear on the chart twice, at #6 with 50 Years - Don't Stop, and at #26 with their classic Rumours album. Queen land at #23 with their best seller, Greatest Hits.

Elsewhere on the list are Elton John (Diamonds, #10), and Linkin Park (Papercuts - The Singles Collection 2000-2023, #38).

Check out the full list at Official Charts.